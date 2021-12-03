Airman 1st Class Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a Soldier with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade before a mission during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-HIckam, March 12, 2021. Exercise TROPIC FURY demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )
