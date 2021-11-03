647th Security Forces Airmen find shelter during a simulated attack at Mount Village during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 11, 2021. Exercise TROPIC FURY demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:14 Photo ID: 6557456 VIRIN: 210311-F-RE693-0204 Resolution: 7360x4627 Size: 1.75 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.