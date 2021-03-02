Fireman Anthony Hardy, from Warner Robins, Georgia, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Even Hunslinger, from Dade City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, conduct a maintenance check on their equipment in the ships hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)

