Fireman Anthony Hardy, from Warner Robins, Georgia, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Even Hunslinger, from Dade City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, conduct a maintenance check on their equipment in the ships hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508876
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-BX517-1120
|Resolution:
|3059x3841
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT