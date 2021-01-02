Vice Adm. Dean Peters, right, commander of Naval Air Systems Command

Vice Adm. Dean Peters, right, commander Naval Air Systems Command, is briefed by Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Steven Lazio, from Hernando, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, on Ford’s jet engine test instrumentation in the ship’s jet shop Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

