Airman Danred Cruz, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, dips a paint roller into a paint tray in the ship’s hangar bay Feb. 2, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508864
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-OH637-1147
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
