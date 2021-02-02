Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Airman Danred Cruz, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, dips a paint roller into a paint tray in the ship’s hangar bay Feb. 2, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6508864
    VIRIN: 210202-N-OH637-1147
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.1 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

