Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Recruit Crystal Garza, from Odessa, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, paints padeyes in the ships hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508875
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-BX517-1163
|Resolution:
|2747x3248
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
