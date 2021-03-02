Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFR [Image 12 of 13]

    SFR

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Recruit Crystal Garza, from Odessa, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, paints padeyes in the ships hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6508875
    VIRIN: 210203-N-BX517-1163
    Resolution: 2747x3248
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, right, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    SFR
    JETI
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    JETI
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Painting
    Hangar Bay
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT