Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Steven Lazio, from Hernando, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, set up an engine test on an F-18 engine on the ship’s fantail. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)

