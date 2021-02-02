Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Steven Lazio, from Hernando, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, set up an engine test on an F-18 engine on the ship’s fantail. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508869
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-BX517-1093
|Resolution:
|2504x3280
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
