    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, center, commander Naval Air Systems Command, is briefed by Lt. Cmdr. Paul Castillo, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) ordnance handling officer, on the capabilities of Ford’s Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) inside the ship’s hangar bay Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    This work, Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command [Image 13 of 13], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

