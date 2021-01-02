Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command

Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander Naval Air Systems Command, discusses the maintenance and operations of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), with the ship’s air department inside of Ford’s EMALS quality assurance workstation Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

