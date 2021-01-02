Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander Naval Air Systems Command, discusses the maintenance and operations of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), with the ship’s air department inside of Ford’s EMALS quality assurance workstation Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Location: US
    This work, Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command [Image 13 of 13], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

