Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Othniel Terveus, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, records jet engine test instrumentation (JETI) data in the ship’s jet engine control room Feb. 3, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508873
|VIRIN:
|201030-N-OH637-1066
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JETI [Image 13 of 13], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
