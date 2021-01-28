Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFR [Image 8 of 13]

    SFR

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kara Bowermaster, from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, stands lookout watch on vultures row. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6508871
    VIRIN: 210203-N-BX517-1006
    Resolution: 4681x3115
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, right, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    Vice Adm. Dean Peters, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command
    SFR
    JETI
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    JETI
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Watch
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Phone Talker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT