Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, perform jet engine test instrumentation (JETI) on an F/A-18 jet engine on the ship’s fantail Feb. 3, 2021, to assess JETI’s ability to quickly deliver the fuel demanded through the after burner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

