Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Joshua Greene, from Graham, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, installs a headlight on a forklift on the ships flight deck. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6508874
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-BX517-1138
|Resolution:
|2482x3212
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFR [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
