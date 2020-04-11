U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, secure an area during Keen Sword 21 training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The exercise is the latest in a series of joint, bilateral field training exercises since 1986 involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:56 Photo ID: 6420389 VIRIN: 201104-F-VB704-1144 Resolution: 5196x3712 Size: 19.81 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.