U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, clear a building during Keen Sword 21 training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The exercise is the latest in a series of joint, bilateral field training exercises since 1986 involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JP
This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21, by A1C Brieana Bolfing