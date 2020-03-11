U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group hovers near the flightline during a fast rope and hoist training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. U.S. service members from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted training with their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts from military installations throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and their surrounding territorial waters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

