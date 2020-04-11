U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, cleans up after completing Training during Keen Sword 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

