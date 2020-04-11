U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron conducts air support for U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, during Keen Sword 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. Approximately 9,000 U.S. service members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force will conduct training with their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts from military installations throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and their surrounding territorial waters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

