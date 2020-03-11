Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group lands near the flightline during a fast rope and hoist training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. U.S. service members from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted training with their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts from military installations throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and their surrounding territorial waters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6420302
    VIRIN: 201103-F-PS661-1164
    Resolution: 5667x3794
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

