U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Airmen with the 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron carry a hoist line before a fast rope and hoist training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. Keen Sword is a training opportunity between Japan Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military across a variety of scenarios, allowing the enhancement of interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

