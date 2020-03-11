An Airman with the 21st Special Operations Squadron checks a hoist line in a CV-22 Osprey before a fast rope and hoist training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. KS21 was an exercise in tactics and defensive capabilities throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and their surrounding territorial waters. The success of the exercise has reinforced the 60-year U.S.-Japan alliance, which continues to serve as the foundation for regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:57 Photo ID: 6420301 VIRIN: 201103-F-PS661-1094 Resolution: 5153x3536 Size: 4.09 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.