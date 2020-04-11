U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, performs visual confirmation with night vision goggles before exiting a building during Keen Sword 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. Exercises like Keen Sword strengthen Japan-U.S. military interoperability and meet mutual defense objectives. It also increases readiness to respond to varied crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6420373
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-VB704-1136
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|25.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
