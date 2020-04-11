U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, conduct medical training during Keen Sword 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The realistic medical training is conducted to enhance casualty response coordination under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|11.04.2020
|11.10.2020 18:58
|6420333
|201104-F-VB704-1080
|5568x3712
|17.17 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JP
|0
This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
