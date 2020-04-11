Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Team, conduct medical training during Keen Sword 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The realistic medical training is conducted to enhance casualty response coordination under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6420333
    VIRIN: 201104-F-VB704-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 17.17 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Camp Fuji
    USAF
    Army
    Keen Sword
    CATC Camp Fuji
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT