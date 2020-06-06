A group of aeromedical technicians from the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate restraining a patient with a behavioral disorder on a C-130J Super Hercules, June 6, 2020. A restraint is performed after an initial verbal de-escalation of the situation is unsuccessful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 06:28 Photo ID: 6236527 VIRIN: 200606-F-RR403-0012 Resolution: 5560x3972 Size: 9.05 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.