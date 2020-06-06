U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron standards and evaluation liaison officer, coordinates with a passenger to simulate a patient on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. During the training flight Gates fulfilled the role of mission clinical coordinator, organizing a schedule for emergency medical and aircraft scenarios built to accomplish training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6236525
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0010
|Resolution:
|4766x3405
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT