86 AES conducts training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron standards and evaluation liaison officer, coordinates with a passenger to simulate a patient on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. During the training flight Gates fulfilled the role of mission clinical coordinator, organizing a schedule for emergency medical and aircraft scenarios built to accomplish training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE