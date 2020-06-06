Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES conducts training [Image 5 of 11]

    86 AES conducts training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron pose for a photo following a training flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2020. The 86th AES accomplished training objectives onboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron while it was en route to France to perform flyovers commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

