Personnel from the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron pose for a photo following a training flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2020. The 86th AES accomplished training objectives onboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron while it was en route to France to perform flyovers commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 06:28 Photo ID: 6236521 VIRIN: 200606-F-RR403-0009 Resolution: 4522x3230 Size: 5.82 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.