86 AES conducts training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, left, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron standards and evaluation liaison officer, serves as a safety spotter during an engine running offload training scenario between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, on June 6, 2020. The safety spotter is responsible for ensuring that AE personnel offloading patients are at a safe distance from the potentially dangerous propeller wash caused by the C-130J Super Hercules’ running engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

