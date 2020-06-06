U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, left, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron standards and evaluation liaison officer, serves as a safety spotter during an engine running offload training scenario between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, on June 6, 2020. The safety spotter is responsible for ensuring that AE personnel offloading patients are at a safe distance from the potentially dangerous propeller wash caused by the C-130J Super Hercules’ running engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6236524
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0019
|Resolution:
|4982x3559
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
