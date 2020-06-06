U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treyver Ferguson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, attaches electrodes to a simulated patient with cardiac problems during a training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. Training flights allow 86 AES personnel to train on various emergency, medical, and aircraft scenarios designed by the mission clinical coordinator to prepare them to perform real-world aeromedical evacuation at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6236518
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0014
|Resolution:
|4016x5622
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT