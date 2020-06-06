Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES conducts training [Image 2 of 11]

    86 AES conducts training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treyver Ferguson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, attaches electrodes to a simulated patient with cardiac problems during a training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. Training flights allow 86 AES personnel to train on various emergency, medical, and aircraft scenarios designed by the mission clinical coordinator to prepare them to perform real-world aeromedical evacuation at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

