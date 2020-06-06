86 AES conducts training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron evaluation liaison officer, guides teams of technicians through an engine running offload of simulated patients between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, on June 6, 2020. The 86th AES conducts training missions periodically to keep their readiness up-to-date with their requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

