U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gates, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron evaluation liaison officer, guides teams of technicians through an engine running offload of simulated patients between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, on June 6, 2020. The 86th AES conducts training missions periodically to keep their readiness up-to-date with their requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6236523
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0018
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT