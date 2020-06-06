U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, observes the readings from an electrocardiogram during a training scenario for a patient with heart problems on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. Training scenarios conducted in flight help prepare 86th AES personnel to utilize their equipment in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6236517
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0015
|Resolution:
|4227x3020
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
