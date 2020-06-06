86 AES conducts training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, places safety restraints on a simulated patient with a behavioral disorder during a training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. Olligschlager and his team moved forward with the restraints after an attempt at verbal de-escalation was unsuccessful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

