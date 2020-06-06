U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Olligschlager, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, places safety restraints on a simulated patient with a behavioral disorder during a training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. Olligschlager and his team moved forward with the restraints after an attempt at verbal de-escalation was unsuccessful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6236519
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0013
|Resolution:
|5145x3675
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
