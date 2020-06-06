Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES conducts training [Image 4 of 11]

    86 AES conducts training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Loewen, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, uses a bag valve mask to provide oxygen to a simulated patient during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. The 86th AES conducted training for a variety of scenarios, including cardiac and respiratory emergencies, aircraft emergency protocols, and how to handle a patient with a behavioral disorder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    aeromedical evacuation
    86th AES
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    86 AES
    86 AE

