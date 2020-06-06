Senior Airman Michael Vanhorn, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, runs back to his initial aircraft after performing an engine running offload of simulated patients between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 6, 2020. Practicing patient evacuation in a realistic setting helps all involved personnel learn how to respond to unexpected complications that might occur in real-world scenarios, ensuring that they are experienced and prepared to handle real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6236526
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0020
|Resolution:
|5103x3644
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
