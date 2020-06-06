Senior Airman Michael Vanhorn, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, runs back to his initial aircraft after performing an engine running offload of simulated patients between two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 6, 2020. Practicing patient evacuation in a realistic setting helps all involved personnel learn how to respond to unexpected complications that might occur in real-world scenarios, ensuring that they are experienced and prepared to handle real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 06:28 Photo ID: 6236526 VIRIN: 200606-F-RR403-0020 Resolution: 5103x3644 Size: 9.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.