Senior Airman Michael Vanhorn, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, performs chest compressions on a simulated patient during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation training scenario on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 6, 2020. The 86th AES regularly conducts training missions to ensure they are prepared to respond to a variety of emergency medical and aircraft scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 06:28
Photo ID:
|6236522
VIRIN:
|200606-F-RR403-0017
Resolution:
|4016x5622
Size:
|15.07 MB
Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 86 AES conducts training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
