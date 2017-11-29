USS Sampson Performs Maintenance

171129-N-OI558-1072 U.S. 5th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 29, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Scott G. Plush loads codes inside an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the Battlecats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the 5th fleet area if operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserving the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chanel L. Turner/Released)

