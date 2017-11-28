(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171128-N-OY799-144 [Image 6 of 94]

    171128-N-OY799-144

    11.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171128-N-OY799-144 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Final checkers signal the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck aboard the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during the Carrier Air Wing Five fly-off. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3993779
    VIRIN: 171128-N-OY799-144
    Resolution: 6458x3853
    Size: 919.14 KB
