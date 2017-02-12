Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, performs a mid-air refueling demonstration with an EA-18G Growler, from the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, as part of Tiger Cruise 2017, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Dec. 1, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux)

