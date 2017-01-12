171201-N-SK327-2040 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 1, 2017) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the Cougars of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, prepares for launch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group began the first day of combat flight operations while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rachael Treon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3993758 VIRIN: 171201-N-SK327-2040 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 986.08 KB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171201-N-SK327-2040 [Image 1 of 94], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.