Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, flies over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017, Dec. 1, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnston)

