PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, flies over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017, Dec. 1, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 00:09
|Photo ID:
|3993752
|VIRIN:
|171201-N-LC642-190
|Resolution:
|4251x3401
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration [Image 1 of 94], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT