171129-N-OY799-022 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Nov. 29, 2017) Sailors scrub the flight deck during a counter measure wash down aboard the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3993749 VIRIN: 171129-N-OY799-022 Resolution: 6125x4088 Size: 846.87 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171129-N-OY799-022 [Image 1 of 94], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.