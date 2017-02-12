USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017

171202-N-XK809-299 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 2, 2017) Families of Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) take photos with Santa during the command’s annual children’s holiday party. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd William Sykes/Released)

