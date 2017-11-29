171129-N-IA905-1086 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 29, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class David Medina stands watch during a strait transit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88). Preble is deployed with Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall/Released)

