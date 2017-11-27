171127-N-OY799-138 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Shenandoah Gorman, from Modesto, California, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Brandon Butler, from Orange Park, Florida, look out the cabin doors of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, as the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams the Philippine Sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate)

