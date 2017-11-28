171128-N-OY799-034 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Sailors standby on the flight deck on the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during the Carrier Air Wing Five fly-off. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate)

