CWO4 James Randall describes features of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) to local media officials. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a homeport shift with USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the flag ship of amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet are of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor King/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 00:10
|Photo ID:
|3993773
|VIRIN:
|171201-N-NM806-020
|Resolution:
|3535x2352
|Size:
|509.87 KB
|Location:
|USS WASP (LHD 1), RIO DE JANEIRO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
