(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171201-N-NM806-020 [Image 8 of 94]

    171201-N-NM806-020

    USS WASP (LHD 1), RIO DE JANEIRO, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    CWO4 James Randall describes features of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) to local media officials. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a homeport shift with USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the flag ship of amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet are of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor King/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3993773
    VIRIN: 171201-N-NM806-020
    Resolution: 3535x2352
    Size: 509.87 KB
    Location: USS WASP (LHD 1), RIO DE JANEIRO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171201-N-NM806-020 [Image 1 of 94], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171128-N-OY799-219
    171128-N-OY799-280
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171128-N-OY799-034
    171128-N-OY799-144
    USS Sampson Performs Maintenance
    171201-N-NM806-020
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    171201-N-SK327-2066
    171127-N-OY799-138
    USS Preble
    171201-N-SK327-2040
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    171129-N-OY799-022
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    171128-N-OY799-130
    171201-N-SK327-2099
    171127-N-OY799-162
    171128-N-OY799-073
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    USS Preble
    171128-N-OY799-373
    USS Preble
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171202-N-SK327-1014
    171128-N-OY799-234
    171202-N-SK327-2019
    171128-N-OY799-390
    171202-N-SK327-2057
    171202-N-SK327-1041
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    USS America Sailor signals MV-22 Osprey for lift off
    171201-N-NM806-026
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    USS Preble
    USS America Sailor tows AV-8B Harrier to hangar bay
    171128-N-OY799-080
    171128-N-OY799-098
    171128-N-OY799-506
    171128-N-OY799-266
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    USS America Sailor records reports from CIC
    USS America Sailor signals MV-22 Osprey for lift off
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171128-N-OY799-119
    171129-N-OY799-144
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    USS Preble
    171127-N-OY799-449
    USS America Sailor records aircraft reports
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    171202-N-SK327-1095
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171202-N-SK327-1130
    171127-N-OY799-274
    171201-N-SK327-2068
    USS Preble
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    Howard Transits Pacific Ocean
    USS Sampson Performs Maintenance
    171128-N-OY799-382
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    171127-N-OY799-465
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171201-N-NM806-024
    171129-N-OY799-061
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    171127-N-OY799-302
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    171202-N-SK327-1030
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Children's Holiday Party 2017
    171127-N-OY799-198
    171128-N-OY799-018
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171129-N-OY799-052
    171128-N-OY799-469
    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    USS Sampson Performs Maintenance
    171129-N-OY799-030
    Nimitz Aircraft Perform Flight Demonstration
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration
    171129-N-OY799-121
    USS Preble

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    Sailors
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT