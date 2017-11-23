(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) [Image 2 of 34]

    171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)

    11.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) Sailors have a plethora of food to choose from for Thanksgiving aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of it’s allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:09
    Photo ID: 3983594
    VIRIN: 171123-N-CF105-042
    Resolution: 5176x3106
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    171128-N-TV230-1079
    171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-OX360-046
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-050 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171123-N-CF105-022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Seaman stands aft lookout watch
    171123-N-CF105-018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) OS2 checks EEBD
    171123-N-CF105-034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171128-N-OX360-045
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Sonar Technicians stand watch
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-TV230-1027
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-CF105-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017)
    171128-N-TV230-1120
    171128-N-OX360-036
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171128-N-TV230-1047
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Ship's Serviceman presses uniform
    171128-N-TV230-1094
    171128-N-TV230-1106
    15th MEU Maritime Raid Force conducts fast rope rehearsal
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "USS Mustin
    Thanksgiving
    Navy
    Destroyer"
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ForwardDeployWithUs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT