171123-N-CF105-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) Sailors have a plethora of food to choose from for Thanksgiving aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of it’s allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey)
11.23.2017
11.29.2017
3983594
171123-N-CF105-042
5176x3106
1.27 MB
3
0
0
