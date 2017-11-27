USS Lake Erie (CG 70) OS2 checks EEBD

171127-N-MZ078-019
PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Orozco, from Los Angeles, conducts a safety check on an emergency escape breathing device in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie is on a regularly scheduled, independent deployment, currently in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)
|11.27.2017
|11.29.2017 00:06
|3983543
|171127-N-MZ078-019
|4360x3114
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
