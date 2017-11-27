171127-N-MZ078-019

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Orozco, from Los Angeles, conducts a safety check on an emergency escape breathing device in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie is on a regularly scheduled, independent deployment, currently in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:06 Photo ID: 3983543 VIRIN: 171127-N-MZ078-019 Resolution: 4360x3114 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) OS2 checks EEBD [Image 1 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.