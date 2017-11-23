171123-N-CF105-022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) Commmander Waren D. Smith, commanding officer of the forward-deployed, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) cuts the turkey for Thanksgiving in the mess deck. Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of it’s allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey)

