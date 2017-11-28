(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171128-N-TV230-1079 [Image 1 of 34]

    171128-N-TV230-1079

    11.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171128-N-TV230-1079 U.S.5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 28, 2017) Sailors practice fighting a fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Bill M. Sanders/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3983600
    VIRIN: 171128-N-TV230-1079
    Resolution: 3398x2268
    Size: 895.55 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

