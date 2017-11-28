171128-N-TV230-1079 U.S.5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 28, 2017) Sailors practice fighting a fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Bill M. Sanders/Released)

