USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2017) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jonathan Sponsler from State College, Pennsylvania, observes as an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 flies to Pinecastle Range in Ocala, Florida, for a live-fire exercise. The amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

